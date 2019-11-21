The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

DGP Of J&K Dilbag Singh Speaks About Busting Terrorist Modules In The Region

Law & Order

Director-General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh has said that the J&K police have busted various terror modules in Jammu and Kashmir

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Director-General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh has said that the J&K police have busted various terror modules in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also commended the youth for not falling prey to terror organization’s malicious activities as the terror recruitments in the region has substantially reduced. He added that most of the youngsters who were recruited for terror activities have been brought back and reunited with their families for which the families have also expressed gratitude and satisfaction.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG