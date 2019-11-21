DGP Of J&K Dilbag Singh Speaks About Busting Terrorist Modules In The Region

Director-General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh has said that the J&K police have busted various terror modules in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also commended the youth for not falling prey to terror organization’s malicious activities as the terror recruitments in the region has substantially reduced. He added that most of the youngsters who were recruited for terror activities have been brought back and reunited with their families for which the families have also expressed gratitude and satisfaction.