Dhanbad Judge Death Case: Advocate Vikas Singh Demands CBI Inquiry; Calls It 'shocking'

After the video of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand being rammed by a vehicle from behind while he was out for his morning jog surfaced, Supreme Court Bar Association President and Senior Advocate Vikas Singh said that this is a "shocking" and "brazen" attack on the independence of the judicial system in the country. Vikas Singh informed that he has already listed the matter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI). "I am demanding a CBI inquiry because in such matters the local police are also involved, " he said.

Speaking on the matter before the Supreme Court, Vikas Singh said, "What is shocking to see is that the video was being shot by somebody, who knew that this attack is going to happen because they were talking to themselves and also zoomed the video as they were prepared for the attack to happen."

Vikas Singh said that the cases on which Uttam Anand was working upon are currently being examined and the people, who worked with him are also being spoken with. Speaking further, the Advocate said that he will be closely keeping a tab on the matter and ensure that proper justice is delivered and the security of the judicial officials is also maintained.

SCBA Raises Dhanbad Judge's Suspicious Death In SC

Earlier during the day, Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh urged the apex court to take suo moto cognizance of the death of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand. Stressing that it is an important matter as the independence of the judiciary is under threat, he sought the transfer of the case to the CBI. At the outset, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana lauded the initiative taken by the Senior Advocate.

However, the CJI revealed, "I spoke to the CJ of Jharkhand HC, he has taken up the case and all officers are asked to be present. Now, leave it there. if we involve at this stage the probe will be hindered."

When Singh claimed that the judge was killed for rejecting the bail of a gangster, the bench retorted, "Don't jump to conclusions. We are aware of it. Let the HC look at it." Thus, the matter is expected to come up for hearing before the Jharkhand High Court very soon.

Dhanbad Judge dies after being rammed by auto

On Wednesday, Additional District Judge Uttam Anand was killed after being hit by an auto. Republic Media Network on Thursday also accessed Dhanbad Judge killing CCTV footage, in which an auto can be seen ramming into the judge, who was out for a walk at around 5 a.m.

Following the incident of the Dhanbad Judge killing, the Additional District Judge was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. As per the police, initially, the body could not be identified. However, after Uttam Anand's family approached the police following which, the body was identified. So far, no arrest has been made in connection to the case.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mayur Patel said, "An investigation is being done regarding today's incident. Different teams have been constituted to investigate the matter. Whatever points have come to the fore will be taken into consideration while investigating the case."

Meanwhile, giving further details of the investigation underway in connection to the Dhanbad Additional District Judge death case, Amol Vinukant Homkar, Inspector General (Ops) informed that teams of CID and forensic have been called to assist the SIT team formed by the state government.

Vinukant Homkar said, "Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by City Superintendents of Police (SP) Dhanbad, has been formed. Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team have also been deputed to help them in the investigation. The probe is on under the supervision of Sr SP Dhanbad and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Bokaro."

"After viewing the CCTV footage of the incident and considering all the technicalities of the case, 2 arrests have been made so far. The owner of the auto, which rammed the judge Lakhan Kumar Varma and Rahul Verma have been nabbed by the police," the police added.

(Image: Republicworld.com, ANI)