Dhanbad Judge Death Case: Auto Driver And Domestic Help Arrested As SIT Probe Gathers Pace

In a breaking development in the visibly suspicious death of District and Session Court Judge, Uttam Anand, two persons arrested in the case were called for probe before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed on the directions of the Jharkhand High Court. The autorickshaw driver identified as Lakhan Verma and Uttam Anand's domestic help identified as Rahul Verma have both been held under custody.

SC takes cognizance of Dhanbad judge death case

On July 30, the Supreme Court took cognizance of Dhanbad session court judge Uttam Anand's death. The CJI N V Ramana-led SC bench sought a response from the Jharkhand Chief Secretary and DGP while seeking a status report of the probe within a week.

On July 29, the Jharkhand High Court had ordered an SIT probe into Anand's death after Dhanbad principal district judge filed a plea in the case. Ordering the formation of an SIT under the leadership of Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Latkar, IG Priya Dubey, SSP Dhanbad and DIG Mayur Patel, Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan expressed his displeasure over the delay in registration of an FIR following the incident.

If at any point in time it appears to the court that the investigation is not heading in the right direction, then the case will be handed over to the CBI, the Chief Justice had said. CJI N V Ramana had already spoken to Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC on the issue and refused to intervene as directions had been forwarded to Jharkhand High Court.

Dhanbad Judge murdered?

On July 28, whilst out on his morning run, the serving Additional District and Sessions Judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand, who hailed from Hazaribag, was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw which appeared to clearly swerve on an empty straight road to run over him. This visual of the vehicle going out of its way to run over the judge as caught by CCTV cameras has caused an uproar among and beyond the legal fraternity. The incident took place when Anand was out for a morning walk at the Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area. He was admitted to the nearby Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital after an auto-rickshaw driver found him lying in a pool of blood, following which he succumbed to his injuries.

On July 29, the vehicle in question was seized from Giridih and brought to the Dhanbad police station. Based on the CCTV revelation, the deceased judge's family claimed that he was murdered. Anand's brother Suman Shambhu affirmed that Anand got death threats after he announced life imprisonment in a matter before the court pertaining to Daltenganj. Uttam Anand was known to be a strict judge and according to sources, he had recently declined bail pleas of alleged gangsters.