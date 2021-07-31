Dhanbad Judge Death Case: Jharkhand Government Recommends CBI Investigation

The Jharkhand Government has recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the hit-and-run case of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand in Dhanbad. The recommendation was made by Chief Minister Heman Soren, the government said in a statement.

"The investigation into the death of Judge Uttam Anand has been handed over to the CBI. Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren has made a recommendation in this regard," the statement, adding that the state government took quick action and had handed over the matter to the special investigation team (SIT).

Dhanbad judge death case

On Wednesday, the Additional District Judge, Uttam Anand, was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw, which clearly appeared to deviate its path on an empty road to run over him. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, has caused an uproar among the legal fraternity. Anand was taken to Dhanbad's Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier in the day, the Jharkhand Police detained two people related to the main accused in the Dhanbad judge death case. The two suspects- Rahul Verma and Lakhan Verma, who are being interrogated by police are said to be brothers of the main accused.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the family of late Judge said, "We have received information that some primary accused have been detained. But the police are still not sure about the motive of the main accused. The police are working swiftly and the HC is also monitoring the case closely. The investigation happening is satisfactory."

The family also denied having knowledge of any suspect in the case. "If something like this was there, then it would come up in the investigation. They are probing all angles as well. As his family, we do not have any suspects."

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also met the family members of the late judge and assured them that his government is taking the probe seriously.

Image Credits: ANI