Dhanbad Judge Death: CBI Registers Two More FIRs Related To Alleged Theft In The Case

In the latest development in the Dhanbad judge death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed two more FIRs in connection with an alleged theft related to the case. According to CBI, the two FIRs pertain to the theft of three mobile phones by accused persons. With the two new cases, the CBI is now investigating three cases in relation to the death of Judge Uttam Anand. The theft cases were additionally being probed by the Jharkhand Police before the central agency took over the investigation of the entire case.

Last month, the CBI had submitted its initial progress report on the Dhandbad Judge's death in a sealed cover to Jharkhand High Court. Both the Jharkhand HC and the Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the mysterious 'road accident' directing the CBI to file a status report every week.

So far, the auto-rickshaw driver who allegedly mowed down the late judge has been taken into custody. The crime scene has been recreated and the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) of Ranchi has been asked to appear to before the court. The CBI has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakhs to anyone who provides credible information about the conspirators of the case.

While serving as the Additional District and Sessions Judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw on the morning of July 28. This incident took place when he was out for a morning walk at the Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area.

The suspicion about foul play strengthened after the CCTV footage emerged where an autorickshaw is seen going out of its way to the extreme left of the road and hitting the judge. After another autorickshaw driver found him lying in a pool of blood, he was rushed to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Given the CCTV footage, the deceased judge's father stressed that there was a "murder by conspiracy".

