Dhanbad Judge Death: CBI Submits Weekly Progress Report To Jharkhand HC In Sealed Cover

In a recent development in the Dhanbad judge death case, on August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation submitted the progress report on Judge Uttam Anand's death in a sealed cover to Jharkhand High Court. The court instructed competent authority State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) of Ranchi, to appear before them on the next hearing.

Jharkhand HC summons forensic department in Dhanbad judge death case

SFSL Ranchi has been summoned to Jharkhand High Court after the officials allegedly could not conduct a urine sample test of the accused due to the unavailability of a requisite facility. Both Supreme Court and High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the mysterious 'road accident' while the apex court had directed the CBI to file a status report every week with Jharkhand HC.

Previously, the CBI informed the court it had taken into custody the auto-rickshaw involved in the accident to recreate the crime scene and that the forensic report of the samples was awaited. CBI had said they questioned one of two bike riders caught on CCTV crossing the same road at the time of the incident.

CBI announces ₹5 lakh reward for information on conspirators

CBI announced a reward of Rs 5 lakhs to anyone who provides credible information about the conspirators of the Dhanbad judge murder case. The CBI has been directed to file a weekly status report before the Jharkhand High Court on the investigation into the death of the Dhanbad district and sessions judge Uttam Anand. While the CBI shared details of the probe as mandated by the Supreme Court during the last hearing, CJI NV Ramana had expressed dissatisfaction over the report's contents submitted in the sealed cover. He had directed the CBI to submit something more 'concrete' than arrest and seizing of vehicles which are carried out by the state.

Dhanbad judge's shocking death

While serving as the Additional District and Sessions Judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw on the morning of July 28. This incident took place when he was out for a morning walk at the Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area. After an autorickshaw driver found him lying in a pool of blood, he was rushed to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspicion about foul play strengthened after the CCTV footage emerged where an autorickshaw is seen going out of its way to the extreme left of the road and hitting the judge. On the same night, the vehicle in question was seized from Giridih and brought to the Dhanbad police station. As per the CCTV footage, the deceased judge's father stressed that he was a "murder by conspiracy".