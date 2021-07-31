Dhanbad Judge Death: Jharkhand HC Directs 'speedy Probe', Asks SIT For Report By August 3

Amid the uproar over the suspicious death of District and Session Court Judge Uttam Anand, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday ordered the SIT to ensure a fair and speedy investigation in the case. Taking suo moto cognizance of the incident, the court has ordered the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed in the case, to submit a report by August 3. The Jharkhand HC also noted that based on the report, they will review whether the case should be investigated by the SIT or should be handed over to the CBI.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad noted, "We make it clear that this Court wants a speedy, fair, and professional investigation in the matter. The Court will monitor the progress of the case and that is the reason we are posting this case on August 3 to look into the progress in the matter to come to the conclusion for the continuation of the investigation by the Special Investigating Team or to hand it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation."

On July 29, the Jharkhand High Court had ordered an SIT probe into Judge Anand's death after Dhanbad principal district judge filed a plea in the case. The SIT is formed under the leadership of the Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Latkar, IG Priya Dubey, SSP Dhanbad, and DIG Mayur Patel.

Jharkhand judge death

On July 28, whilst out on his morning run, the serving Additional District and Sessions Judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand, who hailed from Hazaribag, was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw which appeared to clearly swerve on an empty straight road to run over him. This visual of the vehicle going out of its way to run over the judge as caught by CCTV cameras has caused an uproar among and beyond the legal fraternity. The incident took place when Anand was out for a morning walk at the Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area. He was admitted to the nearby Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital after an auto-rickshaw driver found him lying in a pool of blood, following which he succumbed to his injuries.