Dhanbad Judge Death: Pathardih Police Station In-charge Suspended For Alleged Involvement

Umesh Manjhi, the officer-in-charge of Pathardih police station has been suspended from his services. This has been done due to the case of the alleged killing of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand. The information was given by Sanjeev Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police in the Dhanbad district. On July 28, Uttam Anand was allegedly killed after a vehicle hit him near the Magistrate Colony, Dhanbad. 2 people involved in the alleged killing were arrested, and the auto used for the crime has also been seized. The Jharkhand government had issued a press release on the vehicle apprehended by the Police.

Dhanbad judge death: Pathardih police station in-charge suspended

The accused, identified as Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma, confessed to the crime, said Amol Vinukant Homkar, Inspector General (Ops). As per an official statement from the state government, an SIT was formed to probe into the case. On July 30, the Supreme Court took Suo Motu cognizance of the killing after which a day later, the Jharkhand government recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the killing of the judge.

History of the Dhanbad judge death case

Subham Sambhu, the younger brother of Uttam Anand had reportedly said that the CCTV footage makes it very clear that it has been done as part of the conspiracy. The family demanded an impartial probe headed by a judge or the CBI. As per reports, the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior advocate Vikas Singh also demanded an independent probe by CBI into judge Anand's death. Previously, the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had recommended that the investigation into the alleged killing of Justice Uttam Anand be handed over to the CBI. The Jharkhand CM made the recommendation a day after he met Anand’s family. The press release from the government had stated, “It is the priority of the state government to complete the investigation of this incident and get justice to the relatives,". The Chief Minister had also expressed his condolences over the incident and had assured the government's help in investigating the matter.

(IMAGE: ANI)