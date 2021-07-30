Dhanbad Judge Death: SC Takes Cognizance; Seeks Status Report From SIT Within A Week

In a massive development, the Supreme Court on Friday, took cognizance of Dhanbad session court judge Uttam Anand's death. The CJI N V Ramanna-led SC bench has sought a response from the Jharkhand chief Secretary and DGP, while seeking status report of the probe in a week. Anand was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw on Wednesday morning, while he was out for a morning walk. Two people have been arrested by Dhanbad police in the matter.

On Thursday, the Jharkhand High Court ordered an SIT probe into Anand's death after Dhanbad principal district judge filed a plea in the case. Ordering the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), under the leadership of Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Latkar, Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan expressed its displeasure over the delay in the registration of an FIR following the incident. If at any point in time it appears to the court that the investigation is not heading in the right direction, then the case will be handed over to the CBI, the chief justice said. CJI N V Ramana had already spoken to Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC in the issue, while refusing to intervene in it.

Serving as the Additional District and Sessions Judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw on Wednesday morning. This incident, which has been captured on CCTV, took place when he was out for a morning walk at the Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area. After an autorickshaw driver found him lying in a pool of blood, he was rushed to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, his family contacted the Dhanbad Sadar police station after Anand didn't return to his residence until 7 AM. The police reached the hospital after getting a call about an unclaimed body after which the judge's bodyguard identified him. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Kumar told the media that the auto hit from the rear at about 5 AM and fled the spot.

While it was initially believed to be an accident, CCTV footage has emerged where an autorickshaw is seen going out of its way to the extreme left of the road and hitting the judge. Late Thursday, the vehicle in question was seized from Giridih and brought to the Dhanbad police station. Based on the CCTV revelation, the deceased judge's family has claimed that he was murdered and is demanding a CBI inquiry. Anand's brother Suman Shambhu affirmed that Anand got death threats after he announced life imprisonment in a case pertaining to Daltenganj.