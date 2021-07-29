Dhanbad Judge Dies After Being Rammed By Auto; State BJP President Demands CBI Probe

On Wednesday, Additional District Judge Uttam Anand was killed after being hit by an auto. According to the local police, Uttam Anand was out for a morning walk when an auto crushed him near the Magistrate Colony in Dhanbad. Republic Media Network on Thursday also accessed the video of the incident, in which an auto can be seen ramming into the judge, who was out for a walk at around 5 am.

Following this incident, the Additional District Judge was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. As per the police, initially, the body could not be identified. However, after Uttam Anand's family approached the police following which, the body was identified. So far, no arrest has been made in connection to the case.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mayur Patel said, "An investigation is being done regarding today's incident. Different teams have been constituted to investigate the matter. Whatever points have come to the fore will be taken into consideration while investigating the case."

Vikash Singh: 'Brazen attack on Indian judicial system'

Reacting to the incident, Advocate Vikas Singh on Thursday stated, "What is shocking to see is that the video was being shot by somebody, who knew that this attack is going to happen because they were talking to themselves and also zoomed the video as they were prepared for the attack to happen."

Asserting that this is a shocking and brazen attack on the independence of the judicial system in the country, Vikas Singh informed that he has already listed the matter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI). "I am demanding a CBI inquiry because in such matters the local police are also involved, " he added.

Meanwhile, giving further details of the investigation underway in connection to the Dhanbad District Judge death case, the Jharkhand Police informed that teams of CID and forensic have been called to assist the SIT team formed by the state government.

"After viewing the CCTV footage of the incident and considering all the technicalities of the case, 2 arrests have been made so far. The owner of the auto, which rammed the judge Lakhan Kumar Varma and Rahul Verma have been nabbed by the police," the police added.

BJP recommends CBI probe in Dhanbad Judge Death case

Following the shocking incident, the state BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Thursday expressed shock over the death of Uttam Anand. While stating that it was not an accident but a murder, Deepak Prakash asked the state government to recommend a CBI probe in the case.

Remarking that this incident of Dhanbad is a testimony to the fact that a judge has been murdered and the government is not serious regarding the issue, the Jharkhand BJP President said that the state government should immediately recommend a CBI probe because the connection of this case looks like a deep-rooted conspiracy.

Prakash further said, "If a judge is murdered then the matters are serious and sensitive. We can say that this matter is definitely related to the world of crime and criminals."

Informing that he has read in the media that many cases were pending with him and he was about to deliver a verdict, the Jharkhand BJP President said that the state government should take it seriously. Only a CBI inquiry can reveal the truth, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Dhanbad, Raj Sinha termed the incident 'unfortunate' and demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. He also alleged that criminal activities have increased under the present Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition government in Jharkhand. "This a very unfortunate incident. But on watching the video, it appears that it was a pre-planned incident. There should be a CBI inquiry into this matter. Such an incident has not come to the fore in Dhanbad before. Criminal incidents have increased across Jharkhand. The fear of law among criminals has decreased," the BJP MLA added.

