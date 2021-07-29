Dhanbad Judge Uttam Anand 'murdered By Conspiracy,' Says His Father; Reposes Faith In SIT

On Wednesday, a horrific incident stunned the people of Dhanbad (Jharkhand) after Additional District Judge Uttam Anand was rammed into by an autorickshaw when he was on a morning walk. The autorickshaw rammed into the Additional District Judge Uttam Anand and suspiciously fled the spot. However, another autorickshaw driver found him lying in a pool of blood and took to him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Republic Media Network on Thursday also accessed the video of the incident, in which an autorickshaw can be seen ramming into the judge, who was out for a walk at around 5 am. Speaking to Repulic Bharat, Additional District Judge Uttam Anand's father Sadanand Prasad called the death of his son as 'murder by conspiracy'.

'It is murder by conspiracy', says Additional District Judge Uttam Anand's father

Expressing his faith over the SIT probe ordered by the Jharkhand High Court, Judge Uttam Anand's father said, "We will get justice because the Chief Justice of High Court (Jharkhand) and even the Supreme Court are looking into this matter and few arrests have also been made. So I have full faith in the SIT investigation ordered by the Jharkhand High Court's Chief Justice that the culprits will be arrested."

"It is clearly a murder by conspiracy. It is the case of murder. I cannot say who is behind this but he was the judge of some prominent cases which were under trial. Apart from this, I saw in the newspaper that he had made a conviction," added Judge Uttam Anand's father.

Jharkhand HC Takes Suo-moto Cognizance

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday ordered an SIT probe into the death of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand that took place the day before when he was out for a morning jog.

Taking cognizance of a letter filed before the court by the Dhanbad principal district judge in the case, Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan converted it into a writ petition, and ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), under the leadership of Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Latkar, to look into the matter.

He further said that Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has spoken to him on the matter, and expressed confidence that a fair investigation will be carried out in the case.

The court said it will monitor the probe and sought updates from the SIT from time to time. It also observed that the law and order situation in Jharkhand has worsened, as an advocate had come under attack in the state in the past as well.

Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Neeraj Sinha, during the hearing of the case, assured the court that the investigation would be carried out in a professional manner and suggested the name of Sanjay Lautkar as the head of the SIT.

The court expressed its displeasure over the delay in the registration of an FIR following the incident.

If at any point in time it appears to the court that the investigation is not heading in the right direction, then the case will be handed over to the CBI, the chief justice said.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection so far, according to Dhanbad SSP Sanjiv Kumar as reported by PTI.

