NCB Probe To Intensify For Anubhav Chopra & Kshitij Prasad In Bollywood Drug Nexus Probe

Anubhav Chopra has not been given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and will be summoned once again on Saturday, sources informed Republic TV following his questioning ending past midnight on Saturday.

Anubhav Chopra was summoned by the agency after another person, Kshitij Ravi Prasad, was picked up following raids at his Versova residence where drugs were seized.

Kshitij Ravi Prasad has been named by an alleged peddler Ankush Arneja , as well as actor Rakul Preet Singh in her confession to the agency. The latter has named him for supplying drugs to her close associates in Bollywood. Sources inform Republic TV that Kshtij Prasad's statement will be recorded by the NCB and that he has given several names to the agency during his interrogation.

Rakul Preet admits Dharma-associated Kshitij supplied drugs

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, in her admission to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday in the ongoing Bollywood-drug probe, has named four top actors and Kahitij in her statement, sources informed Republic TV. Rakul Preet has denied consuming drugs but has admitted that Kshitij Ravi Prasad was involved in some activities, sources added.

Rakul has also taken the name of Kshitij as the person who supplied drugs to some of her close associates. Rakul has also given several details to NCB after which KPS Malhotra questioned Kshitij in the NCB Mumbai Zonal office. Further, Rakul Preet has claimed that Kshitij Prasad had approached her to work as his conduit," sources informed. She also confessed that Rhea Chakraborty would get drugs delivered to her home, and that the contraband seized from her residence was Rhea's, sources said.

Drugs seized from Kshitij's residence

Kshitij Ravi Prasad was picked up from his Versova residence on Friday after the agency conducted raids there. Marijuana has been seized from Kshitij’s place during searches. Kshitij had only hours earlier landed in Mumbai from Delhi where he was on Thursday when summons were issued to him. His house was raided by the agency officials on Thursday as well. Alleged peddler Ankush Arneja had confessed to the agency, many times, that Kshitij procured drugs from him.

Karan Johar distances himself; issues statement denying use of narcotics

Karan Johar has claimed that he does not know Kshitij Prasad or Anubhav Chopra personally, is in his first response after they were picked up NCB:

"I would like to further state that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra — I do not know these individuals personally and neither of these two individuals are 'aides' or 'close aides'. Neither I nor Dharma Productions can be made responsible for what people do in their personal lives. These allegations do not pertain to Dharma Productions", Karan Johar's statement read. "I wish to further state that Anubhav Chopra is not an employee at Dharma Productions. He was briefly associated with us for only two months in the capacity of 2nd assistant director for a film, between November 2011 and January 2012 and as assistant director for the short film in January 2013. He has thereafter never been associated with Dharma", the statement read. "Mr. Kshitij Ravi Prasad joined Dharmatic in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise"

