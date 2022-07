DHFL Bank Scam Case: CBI To Produce Wadhawans Before Court Along With D-gang Aide

The CBI has brought Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd's former Managing Director Kapil Wadhawan and Director Dheeraj Wadhawan to Delhi from Lucknow for a court hearing in connection with the Rs 34,815 crore scam in banks, officials said.

The agency will produce them before the Special CBI court on Tuesday along with the alleged aide of Chota Shakeel Ajay Nawandar whose five-day police remand is completed, they said.

The CBI will seek Wadhawans' custody in connection with its FIR related to the scam, they said.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were in Lucknow in connection with the PF scam also probed by the agency, they said.

They were brought to Delhi on Monday evening, they said.

The agency had acted on a complaint from the Union Bank of India (UBI),

The leader of the 17-member lender consortium which had extended credit facilities to the tune of Rs 42,871 crore between 2010 and 2018.