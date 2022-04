About 160 grams of diamonds that were being carried without any proper documents have been recovered in Rameswaram, police said on Sunday.

The seizure was made based on a tip-off and the recovered diamonds were expected to be valued at a few lakhs, they said.

One person is being questioned over the matter, police added.

