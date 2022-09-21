Did Sonali Phogat's Aide Know She Overdosed On MDMA? Accused Makes Big Admission In Court

In a big admission in the Sonali Phogat murder probe, one of the prime accused, Sudhir Sangwan, has confessed that he knew Sonali Phogat was overdosing on MDMA around 2:00 am on the intervening night of her untimely demise, However, Phogat was only taken to the hospital at 9:00 am in the morning of her death.

Earlier, sources had informed Republic Media Network that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will also record the statements of accused Sudhir and Sukhwinder Singh, the other key accused. Along with this, two teams have been constituted to re-create the crime scene to proceed with the investigation. Meanwhile, a reminder has also been sent to Chandigarh CSFL to send Sonali Phogat's Viscera report as early as possible.

This comes a day after two of the five accused arrested in the murder case were granted bail by a special court in Goa. Ramachandra Mandrekar and Dattaprasad Gaonkar, who are accused of peddling drugs, were granted bail by the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in Mapusa town.

Sonali Phogat's death case

Sonali Phogat (43) was brought dead to a private hospital in Anjuna on August 23. The police had said she was given an "obnoxious" substance mixed with water to drink. Two of her colleagues, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, were arrested under the charge of murder. The probe into the case was recently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. A CBI team is in the state currently. The team visited the hotel where Phogat was staying as well as the partially demolished restaurant where she partied.

After taking over the case, the CBI re-examined the evidence collected by the Goa police and re-registered the First Information Report (FIR) in the suspicious death of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat on September 15.