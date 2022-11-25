Did Zakir Naik Inspire Bomber Shareeq? Accused Downloaded Fugitive's Speeches, Say Sources

In the latest development in the Mangaluru blast probe, Republic has learned that accused Shareeq was allegedly inspired by Islamic preacher and Indian fugitive Zakir Naik to carry out terror activities. According to the sources, over 50 videos of Zakir Naik's speeches have been found on Shareeq’s phone.

As per the sources, Shareeq has made a note stating that Zakir Naik was the real inspiration for him to carry out all terror atrocities across the state of Karnataka. Since Naik’s speeches are banned in India, Shareeq downloaded them on the dark web and repeatedly watched them for months. The Mangaluru blast accused also used the speech and video of fugitive Naik to radicalise other people. It is pertinent to mention that Zakir Naik has been accused of radicalising Muslim youths through his hate speeches.

#BREAKING | Did Zakir Naik inspire bomber Shareeq? More details emerge in the Mangalaru blast case: videos of Zakir Naik were downloaded by Shareeq. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/cfgjahgIba — Republic (@republic) November 25, 2022

Notably, using the dark web, Shareeq and his gang have also received and made transactions through online cryptocurrency, as physical cash handling would have raised suspicion. The dark web was used as it will be difficult to trace the IP address and transactional details. The funds were likely transferred and financed by the accused's handlers who are based in the Middle East. It is pertinent to mention, not just Mangaluru but Shareeq also allegedly used cryptocurrency funding in Shivamogga and Mysuru blast.

'Indian govt must put pressure on Malaysian govt for Zakir Naik': BJP's S Prakash

Speaking to Republic over this development, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader S Prakash said, "Zakir Naik is on run. His lookout notice has already been issued by the Central government. His doctrine is inspiring many youths to take terror activities is very unfortunate. He calls himself a religious preacher but instead is preaching humanity, his speeches are against an ideology which he does not believe."

Adding further he said, "Government of India should put more pressure on the Malaysian government and even the other Islamic nations who are protecting Zakir Naik from deporting to India."

Notably, Naik, a televangelist, fled from India in 2016 and moved to Malaysia where he was granted permanent residency. India had sent a request to Malaysia for his extradition. He is banned in the United Kingdom and Canada for his hate speech against other religions. Moreover, Naik's Islamic Research Foundation was banned by India in late 2016 for encouraging and assisting its followers in “promoting or attempting to promote feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different religious communities and groups."