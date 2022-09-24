DIG Probing Ankita Murder Case Says 'no Proof' On Sex Racket; Adds 'evidence Not Tampered'

In the Ankita Bhandari murder case in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, the Special Investigation Team head Renuka Devi took charge of the investigation on September 24. Speaking exclusively with Republic TV, the officer said the SIT visited the resort and found all the evidence to be intact. Moreover, the team also gathered evidence from the crime scene at the Chilla canal.

In light of the WhatsApp chats that emerged indicating the possibility of the victim allegedly being pushed into a sex racket, DIG Devi said there is no evidence to back the claim as of now.

‘Evidences are not tampered with at the resort’

Renuka Devi, DIG and head of SIT who took over the investigation, visited the place of crime along with her team and gathered evidence from the location.

When asked about the possibility of a sex racket, she said, “As of now there is no proof regarding that.” The SIT also visited the resort and the evidence was found to be intact. When asked about the vandalism of the resort owned by the accused where the victim used to work as a receptionist, she replied, “We have inspected the resort also. The evidence is not tampered with and may be due to anger, the people has done that act (vandalising the resort).”

When asked about the usage of bulldozers for demolishing the property Devi said, “I wasn’t on the spot, so we are not aware of that.” She also informed about the completion of the postmortem report, which is yet to be received by the SIT.

Ankita Bhandari Murder case

The body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who worked at the Vanantra resort as a receptionist was found near the Chilla canal in Rishikesh. On September 23, three people were arrested including the son of BJP leader Vinod Arya, Pulkit Arya and two employees of the Vanantra resort for allegedly killing Ankita Bhandari, who was working as a receptionist at the facility located at the Laxman Jhula area. Pulkit Arya, who owns the resort, has been named as the prime accused in the case.

Arya and the resort manager along with the two resort employees were booked under murder charges after they confessed to having pushed Ankita into Rishikesh’s Chilla canal following an altercation. The incidents triggered massive outrage with locals protesting outside the resort and demanding capital punishment for the culprits.