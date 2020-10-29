Digvijaya Singh Asked Me To Withdraw: SP's Roshan Mirza Alleges Rs 10 Lakh Bribe; Tape Out

Ahead of the crucial Madhya Pradesh bypolls, an audiotape of an alleged conversation between Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Gwalior Roshan Mirza has surfaced. In the audio, the voice that is claimed to be of Digvijaya Singh asks the SP candidate to withdraw his nomination from the upcoming by-poll. Mirza has also come out in open and claimed that it was Digvijaya Singh who called him and also alleged that a Congress leader named Aslam offered him Rs 10 lakh to withdrawn his candidature.

In the audio tape, the alleged voice of Digvijaya Singh says, "Mirza sahab, Digvijaya speaking. Why are you contesting...to help the BJP and make them win? Why do you want to contest? You know how elections are fought, in what conditions and later what happens? What is the need for contesting the polls? Withdraw it, we will take care of you. You come and meet, go meet Devendra, Sunil. You know how BJP and Congress are contesting elections, then why do you want to contest? Are you upset with Sunil Sharma? You tell me when the MLC elections arrive, I will ensure you get ticket."

When asked about the purported viral audio by news agency ANI, Mirza says, "Digvijaya Singh called me and told me to withdraw from upcoming by-polls. He said I will give you Councillor's ticket. I told him I won't withdraw and will contest."

Commenting on the viral audio, BJP Leader Lokendra Parashar said that the former chief minister does not believe in democracy but in management. "Digvijaya Singh has come out of his hole at last stage of elections. He doesn't believe in democracy but in management. He has said in past that elections are won by management. He himself might have made the audio viral,'" Parashar said.

Madhya Pradesh crisis & bypolls

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress accused BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's fold. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Three more Congress MLAs have joined BJP since then - vacating 27 seats in the Assembly. 28 seats are up for polls now.

