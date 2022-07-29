A scuffle broke out between Congress MP Digvijaya Singh and BJP MLA Vishvas Sarang outside the District Panchayat office in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The chaos ensued when Congress workers gathered outside the Zilla panchayat office in Bhopal and alleged that the police and administration were working under the 'pressure of the BJP government' during the local body polls.

On Friday morning, Congress' Digvijaya Singh, MLA Arif Masood, and PC Sharma reached the office reached the spot to investigate reports of 'fake voting'. After they were stopped from entering the office, a fierce physical tussle broke out between Digvijaya Singh and the policeman outside the office. At one point, the former Chief Minister was seen manhandling and grabbing the collar of an officer.

Ultimately, the police managed to push out the Congress leaders and roll the gate to prevent them from barging in. The election of the District Panchayat president is underway in many districts in the state including Bhopal.

After the incident, KK Mishra, Chairman of the Media department, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee shared a video of the physical confrontation and claimed that it would be better if the 'hired killers'-- Collector and SCP (Bhopal)-- deployed to 'kill democracy' announce the BJP as winners of the local polls, instead of wasting their energy.

Digvijaya Singh, police engage in a tussle

Amid reports of the ruckus, BJP's Vishvas Sarang also reached the spot in a car. The Minister of Medical Education was seen exchanging heated words with Digvijaya Singh.

#WATCH | A scuffle broke out between Congress MP Digvijaya Singh & BJP MLA Vishvas Sarang outside the District Panchayat office in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh after Congress alleged that the police & administration were working under pressure of government during the local body polls pic.twitter.com/4ZcmmLoWBD — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 29, 2022

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Digvijaya Singh claimed that Congress was fighting to 'prevent the violation of election norms.' Calling the BJP 'bikau', he claimed that some people, who are not enrolled as voters, were also registering their votes in favour of the ruling saffron party in the polls. Digvijaya Singh alleged that BJP is bringing government cars full of people to cast votes.

“Anyone who is uneducated or not fit to cast their vote can get another family member to do it. But here nine votes were cast with fake medical certificates. They are bringing government cars full of people, who cast votes. It’s a violation of election rules,” claimed Digvijaya Singh.

"This is a violation of the election and we are fighting. We will continue to do that, let's see what happens. We will stop other Ministers (from entering) if they will stop us. Bogus votes are being registered. There is a huge difference between 'tikau' Congress and 'bikau' BJP," he remarked.