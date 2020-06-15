Digvijaya Singh Booked By Bhopal Police For Sharing Video 'maligning' MP CM; Now Deleted

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday booked senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for allegedly sharing an edited video of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in attempts to "malign" him. An edited video of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan's old statements on liquor mafia was doing the rounds on social media. Digvijaya Singh shared the video in a now-deleted post raising questions on the statements of the CM which were passed by him earlier in January with respect to the liquor policy of the then Kamal Nath-led government.

Soon after the BJP filed a complaint against the Congress leader saying that the 2.19-minute video was edited and a nine-second part of it was shared on Twitter by Digvijaya Singh. The delegation led by former minister Umashankar Gupta submitted a memorandum to the crime branch of Bhopal police, seeking a case against Digvijaya and demanding an FIR against him for twisting the video in a particular way and "conspiring to malign the CM's image".

"The matter of editing an old video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and circulating it on social media with an aim of spoiling his image has been taken seriously. The case is being investigated by registering an FIR under the Cyber Act," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Bhopal, Irshad Wali, said in a tweet.

Apart from the Bhopal Police, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has also stated that officials will take strict legal action" against the offenders. The Congress is yet to react on this issue.

(With Agency Inputs)