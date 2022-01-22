Dileep To Be Grilled By Police On 'conspiracy To Kill Probing Officers' In Abduction Case

Kerala High Court passed an interim order directing actor Dileep, accused in a case for allegedly conspiring to murder police officers probing 2017 actor abduction case, to appear before the investigating officer for interrogation on Monday from 9 am to 8 pm.

In a lengthy judicial argument that lasted over 4 hours in front of Justice P Gopinath, the prosecution represented by Adv PA Shaji argued for custodial interrogation of actor Dileep along with 5 other accused.

"The accused have huge resources and are extremely manipulative. This should not influence justice," stated the prosecution.

The argument and counterarguments were essentially based on whether the case of the conspiracy to harm investigating officers holds water. While the prosecution detailed the conspiracy angle, detailed by the witness director Balachandra Kumar, the counsel for actor Dileep termed it as a made-up witness, just before the 5 year trial of actor abduction case of 2017 is nearing completion.

While single bench court raised its concern whether the prosecution has any prima facie evidence to prove whether the thought of harming probe officials, as alleged was made into a conspiracy. In the same breath, the judge also agreed with the prosecution that the defendants could also scuttle fair probe with their resources.

The prosecution provided the evidence collected by the probe team to the judge in a sealed cover. Post lunch, when the court resumed, the court pointed out that evidence are shocking.

"The evidence shown by the prosecution in confidentiality is shocking, to say the least," he stated. It also hinted at evidence that suggests a discussion of money to aid the conspiracy.

The court, being mindful of the liberty of the accused, did not allow the arrest of the accused. The petitioner escaped custodial interrogation by a whisker as the judge laid out a stringent condition that no move be made by the accused to interfere in the probe.

"Any attempt of interference will lead to cancellation of protection," stated the judge.

The next hearing is slated for Thursday, 27 January at 10.15 AM.

