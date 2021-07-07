Dilip Chhabria Files Perjury Application Against Kapil Sharma Before Mumbai Court

Mumbai-based car designer Dilip Chhabria has filed a Perjury Application against Kapil Sharma. In a letter accessed by Republic TV, the famous car designer's lawyers from Law Counsellors stated that they have filed the Perjury Application on July 6 on instructions of Chhabria. The application was filed before the 37th Esplanade Court in Mumbai under section 340 of the Criminal Procedure Code. In addition, Chhabria's lawyers have also informed that the matter will come up on board on August 31, 2021.

Kapil Sharma files FIR against Chhabria; Alleges cheating

Earlier in January, Comedian Kapil Sharma had approached the Mumbai Police's Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) and filed an FIR against the well-known car designer alleging cheating. According to reports, Chhabria had reportedly taken Rs 5.7 crore for designing a vanity van in 2017. However, he had not delivered the finished vehicle to Sharma. Even so, Chhabria's lawyer had argued that the vanity van was almost completed, but also mentioned that Kapil Sharma did not visit the garage to finalise the colour of the vehicle. Therefore, the van could not be delivered, he said.

DC Design Fraud

Back in December 2020, the car designer was arrested for being involved in a scam that was unearthed by the CIU. The scam included various frauds involving DC Design's famous DC Avanti cars. As per reports, the police had seized over 14 units of DC Avanti from the company's manufacturing facility in Pune. In addition, 40 units of engines were also seized. The engines were reportedly imported from a foreign country to power the DC Avanti.

Chhabria was accused of changing the VIN and chassis number of the vehicles and taking multiple loans for the same vehicle from various NBFCs. It was also found out that the vehicles had dual registration numbers. The company had maintained that they imported 400 engines to use in the Avanti. However, only 127 units of the Avanti were ever manufactured and sold. It was also reported that more than half of these cars were used by Chhabria and his family. Many of these cars were also used for fraudulent financing by taking loans from non-banking financial companies.