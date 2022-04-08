Dilip Ghosh Alleges Lawlessness In WB, Reposes Faith In CBI; 'Only Hope For Justice'

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team apprehended four suspects in the Birbhum massacre from Mumbai on April 7, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh lashed out at the West Bengal administration and reiterated the accusation of the prevailing situation of lawlessness in the state, adding that the central agency is the only hope left for the people. Referring to the lack of trust in the state government, Ghosh noted that Calcutta HC has given 8 cases to the CBI in the past 7 months. It is pertinent to mention here that the HC on Friday, also transferred the probe over the killing of the local TMC leader in Bogtui village, Bhadu Sheikh to the CBI, claiming that the Birbhum massacre and the murder of the TMC leader are interlinked.

Meanwhile, Ghosh enlisted the cases transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta HC, which include: SLST Recruitment Corruption Case; post-poll violence; SSC Recruitment Scam (later stayed by the Division Bench); Misappropriation of funds in Haldia Port; 2016 Corruption case related to the recruitment of teachers in ninth and tenth standards; Rampurhat Killings and the murder of Jhalda Congress Councillor Tapan Kandu.

1.1 Honourable Kolkata HighCourt lost confidence on #MamataGovt

The CBI is now the only hope to seek justice.

In last seven months, eight cases have been handed over to CBI by the HC:



● SLST Recruitment Corruption Case

● Post-Poll violence#CBI in Paschim Banga pic.twitter.com/94xVKm5PbC — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) April 7, 2022

Birbhum massacre

The state DGP had on March 22 stated that the violence at Bogtui took place within an hour of the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy chief of the local panchayat. Sheikh was killed using crude bombs. It is pertinent to note that the place where Sheikh was murdered is about a kilometre away from Bogtui.

The aforementioned incident led to a violent massacre in Birbhum, resulting in the killings of 9 people, who were charred to death after their houses were set on fire. So far, around 22 people have been arrested in the arson case, while six have been held for the TMC leader's murder.

The ruling TMC in West Bengal has denied any involvement with the violence, while the opposition has been demanding a probe into the matter. Many leaders have also condemned the brutal slaying of innocent people in the village.

Police recover stockpile of crude bombs from Birbhum

Days after the Birbhum massacre took place, the state police has recovered a stockpile of crude bombs, raising alarm and fear among the locals. Earlier on Friday, April 8, in the Nanoor district of Birbhum, 20 crude bombs were located.