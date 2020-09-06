Dipesh Sawant active member of drug syndicate linked to high society persons, informs NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau has informed that Sushant Singh Rajput’s house help is an ‘active member’ of a drug syndicate linked to high society personalities and drug suppliers. Dipesh had been arrested by the NCB on Saturday and has been remanded to custody till September 9. As per the remand copy, he revealed that he had often gone to collect drugs on the instructions of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik.

Showik and Samuel Miranda too had been arrested and remanded to NCB custody till September 9. As per sources, the trio have given details of the parties at Sushant Singh Rajput’s home in Mumbai and also at his farmhouse in Pawna, where numerous influential persons were present.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty is being quizzed at the NCB office. She had been summoned for the first time.

A five-member NCB team is set to record the statement of Rhea on all angles and points where the statements of Showik, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant did not match. A list of 28 drug peddlers have been prepared on the basis of the data search collected from the previous arrested. She is likely to be questioned on the line of her alleged supply of banned drugs to other individuals.

NCB Deputy Director is also likely to be present during the questioning, though not as a member of the team. As per sources, Showik has admitted to NCB that he procured drugs on the instructions of Rhea. As per sources, the agency has evidence that drugs were being supplied to several high profile individuals and the agency is trying to pinpoint this drug distribution, sources said.

Meanwhile, the CBI is also probing the Sushant death case. On Sunday, Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi was called for questioning at the DRDO guest house, whereas on Sunday Sandip Ssingh was there as well.

