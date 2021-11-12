Disciplinary authority should decide punishment to delinquent employee: SC

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court Thursday said the disciplinary authority should decide the nature of punishment to be given to the delinquent government employee and the courts should not usurp its function.

The apex court said that even in cases where the punishment imposed by the disciplinary authority is found to be shocking to the conscience of the Court, normally the disciplinary authority or the appellate authority should be directed to reconsider the question of imposition of penalty. "The scope of judicial review on the quantum of punishment is available but with a limited scope. It is only when the penalty imposed appears to be shockingly disproportionate to the nature of the misconduct that the Courts would frown upon.

"Even in such a case, after setting aside the penalty order, it is to be left to the disciplinary/appellate authority to take a call and it is not for the Court to substitute its decision by prescribing the quantum of punishment...," a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Abhay S Oka said.

"The well-ingrained principle of law is that it is the disciplinary authority, or the appellate authority in appeal, which is to decide the nature of punishment to be given to the delinquent employee.

"Keeping in view the seriousness of the misconduct committed by such an employee, it is not open for the Courts to assume and usurp the function of the disciplinary authority," the bench added.

The observation was made while setting aside an order of the Delhi High Court which substituted the penalty of removal from service of a CRPF constable for misconduct.

The bench said the Central Reserve Police Force Act clearly indicates that the authorities are empowered to award punishment of suspension or dismissal to a member of the force who is found guilty.

The apex court's judgement came on an appeal filed by the Centre against an order of the Delhi High Court which substituted the penalty of removal from service inflicted on the employee after holding disciplinary inquiry with confinement from 1 pm to 10 pm in quarter guard jail.

The constable was accused of misbehaving and abusing and injuring a doctor while on official duty and instituting false criminal charges of sexual harassment against him.

The apex court said that the nature of allegations against the constable are indeed grave as the respondent not only threatened the Doctor complainant but has misbehaved and abused and injured him and made false allegations against him of sexual harassment to his wife.

"Such a nature of misconduct which has been committed by the respondent once stand proved is unpardonable and if the authority has considered it appropriate to punish him with the penalty of removal from service by an Order dated July 14, 2004, and confirmed by the appellate/revisional authority and by the High Court in the impugned judgement leaves no sympathy for retention in service and that too in a disciplined force like CRPF," the bench said. PTI PKS RKS RKS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)