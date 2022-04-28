'Discussed With 40,000 Religious Leaders': UP ACS Details CM Yogi's Loudspeaker Move

In a major development amid the ongoing loudspeaker row, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday removed thousands of unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places across the state. Following this, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi said that the decision was taken after carrying out meetings with religious leaders in the state. The senior bureaucrat further stated that CM Yogi urged people to maintain peace in the state.

UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi, while speaking about the loudspeakers being removed from the state, said that the state government held necessary meetings with religious leaders before taking the decision. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV earlier, Awasthi revealed that more than 17,000 loudspeakers in the state have been removed whereas the volume of around 39,000 loudspeakers has been reduced.

Had discussions with 30-40,000 religious leaders: UP Additional Chief Secretary

Emphasising the process behind CM Yogi’s move to remove loudspeakers from religious establishments, the Additional Chief Secretary said, "The honourable CM (Yogi Adityanath) held the first round of video conferencing with senior officers. He directed to hold discussions with different religious leaders considering the festive season going on."

"As a result of this, we had discussions with 30-40,000 religious leaders of the state regarding how festivals can be celebrated peacefully. As a part of this confidence-building measure, everyone was requested that the law should be followed pertaining to loudspeakers whether they have been installed in a temple or mosque," the senior bureaucrat said. "As per our information of 39000 loudspeakers volume have been lowered and 17000 loudspeakers have been removed," he further added.

Furthermore, the official informed that the government was being backed by religious leaders in the decision. "We are getting the support of people as well as of religious leaders. CM said we want everyone’s support in maintaining peace and order in the state," ACS Awasthi said. This comes amid attacks from the opposition over the removal of loudspeakers.

Loudspeaker ban row

The decision of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places elicited fulsome praise from MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday. Taking a veiled swipe at his cousin and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, he expressed hope that "good sense" will prevail in his state. Raj Thackeray had earlier put forth the demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques during his massive rally in Thane on April 12.

Opining that the loudspeaker row is not a religious but a social issue, he said, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do."

Defending his remarks on April 17, the MNS chief told reporters, "We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law."

A day later, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. After chairing an all-party meeting on the issue on Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil revealed that the state government will hold discussions with the Centre to resolve the impasse.

Image: PTI