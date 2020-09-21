Disha Case: 'CCTV Footage Wiped, Diary Tampered, Security Replaced,' Says Guard's Brother

In the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, an explosive testimony by the brother of the security guard of Disha's building has thoroughly exposed that there has been an attempted cover-up in the case. The person stung by Republic Media Network's Pradeep Bhandari revealed that the CCTV footage of the building from the night of June 8 has been cleaned up and one cannot file a single page of entry records in the register as the diary was tampered.

'Everything has changed from June 10'

The brother of the security guard who works at Disha's building said, "The CCTV footage was removed. You will not find a single page of an entry, any records in the register. The main rounder of the security team has himself confessed it, sir. I have his number too. Seven vehicles had come that day and also the earlier guard was forced to go back to his village."

He further continued saying that the guards have themselves agreed that they were told to leave the place on the third or the fourth day and they were also informed that they should not reveal anything. "They were told to go back to their villages and the register's record were removed," he said.

The brother of the security guard also claimed that "You will not find pages from June 7,8 and 9" and there were parties happening in all those thee days. "All the parties happened in that flat only. The kids who stay here come from a very influential background and they do all sort of things which everyone knows." He also revealed that "everything was changed from the 10th of June. All were gone and nobody came here."

Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The flat was the one in which Rohan Rai had been living in, and reportedly one they were planning to move in after their marriage. The Mumbai Police had called it a 'suicide', though speculations have been rife about the mysterious circumstances. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has demanded that Rohan Rai be summoned by the CBI and that Rai is currently in hiding.

