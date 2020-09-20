Disha Case: Rohan Rai's Friend Speaks Up; Describes What He Saw day Before, After She Died

In a sensational development in the investigation into Disha Salian's death which makes big disclosures about the events that night, Republic Media Network has tracked down a friend of Rohan Rai who has soundly dismissed the 'suicide theory' and spoken of what was going on at Rai and Disha's house.

Republic TV's Pradeep Bhandari spoke to Ashish Bisht who went on record and said that he met Disha Salian on June 7, a day before she died. He also claimed that he spoke to Rohan Rai post-Disha's death and revealed that "Rohan told me that Disha could not have committed suicide" and he had the same opinion.

Ashish Bisht said that he was not present at the alleged party on June 8 but they were shooting an ad film a couple of days before that at Rohan Rai's residence. "That was the first time I spoke to Disha. She was shooting from her mobile. That was an ad shoot for Bingo and it has not been released yet," he said.

'When I met Disha, she was very happy'

"After that, I did not know what happened, but I heard that Disha's friend had come to the party and the next day I received news through my friend that she had committed suicide. This was very shocking for me because the day I met Disha, she was very happy. So, the manner in which I had talked to Disha and Rohan, it looked like both of them were very happy and they were planning to get married and the house that Rohan had bought was actually on Disha's insistence. I mean of Disha's choice," Bisht added.

Ashish Bisht revealed that he went to meet Rohan Rai post Disha's death as he is his friend. He said that outside the police station, Disha's friends were present and they told him that "half an hour before the fateful event she was very happy and dancing." Ashish said that there were 4-5 friends of Disha who were present in the Malad apartment and they were partying together.

'No one knows what happened after she went into room'

Continuing further he relayed what he'd heard outside the police station, "After that they all were talking to each other and reminiscing their school days. She became a little emotional and went into the room. Everyone thought that it is normal - getting emotional after talking to one's friends. After that, when they entered her room she wasn't there and they got to know that she had jumped off the balcony. Now, no one knows what happened after she went into the room."

READ | Disha Salian’s friend Anshu stays mum on last contact, refuses to divulge any details

READ | Disha Salian death case: Cousin Gaurav refuses to comment on Rohan Rai's whereabouts

According to Bisht, Rohan Rai told him that he doesn't know what has happened and "she must have fallen down because she cannot commit suicide. So all these things, mean that she cannot commit suicide. As far as I know her, I had only met her one day ago when we were shooting." Rohan Rai's friend recalled that in one of the conversation, Rohan had spoken about marrying Disha and moving in that house after marriage. "It seems impossible that she would commit suicide. She must have fallen off. I even told her there was no grill in her balcony, she replied that she wanted to install one but then lockdown was imposed. I wasn't there in the room so I can't say that if she was pushed down by someone."

Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The Mumbai Police had called it a 'suicide', though speculations have been rife about the mysterious circumstances. Nitesh Rane has demanded that Rohan Rai be summoned by the CBI and that Rai is currently in hiding.

READ | On Disha Salian case, Nitesh Rane reveals why he waited; curious about CBI's 'first' move

READ | Disha Salian case: Rohan Rai's manager silent on his whereabouts, claims 'cannot divulge'