Disha Salian Case: Investigating Officer Says 'case Passed On'; Security Guard Stung

The link between the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian has been a constant talking point since June 14 with many politicians, celebrities, and lawyers raising questions. While Mumbai Police that probed both the cases have remained mum on the alleged connection, sources claim that the former has changed the entire team probing Disha Salian's case.

Amid reports of the CBI investigating Disha’s death, the security personnel at Disha Salian's building in a sting operation by Republic TV claimed that the Mumbai Police is looking at the case in a different style and new people are seen investigating the case. Moreover, Police inspector Vinod Kanavje was also stung by Republic TV and he was heard saying on tape that he is no longer the investigating officer on Disha Salian's case.

POLICE INSPECTOR STUNG

When asked about investigating Disha Salian's case, Vinod Kanavje said, "I was, earlier, but I am not now. It has been passed on to Rajane Sir."

SECURITY GUARD STUNG

The guard at Disha Salian's building on tape was heard saying that a new team is probing the case for the last 2-3 days. He claimed, "They took whatever they needed earlier. Earlier they took the statements in the building itself. They did not take the security guard with them. Now, with everything that has been going on in the media, they are taking the guard along and asking who stays in which flat, checking housekeeping person."

WATCH VIDEO

Disha Salian death

Disha Salian fell from the 14th floor of a Malad highrise on June 8. There have been numerous theories doing the rounds on the incident, also a party held at the flat on the same day, allegedly attended by influential names.

Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh on Republic TV had claimed that Sushant had told his sister ‘they won’t leave me’ after hearing the news of Disha’s death.

As per sources from CBI, Sushant had contacted a lawyer after hearing about Disha’s death. The attendees of the party in question are also likely to be questioned. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation, investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case, is probing more links related to the death of his former talent manager Disha Salian. In the latest, the investigating agency called talent manager Uday Singh Gauri for questioning a few days back. He was Disha’s friend and also had spoken to SSR on June 13.

