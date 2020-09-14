Disha Salian Death: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Claims, 'All Suicide Theories Are Wrong'

Is Disha Salian's death linked to Sushant Singh Rajput? Was Disha killed or was it a suicide or an accidental death? BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami claims he may know the series of events that led to Disha's death. Rane rubbished the 'suicide theories' around Disha's death and claimed, "It is not a suicide. All the suicide theories are wrong. She was killed."

Nitesh Rane claimed, "There was a party on June 8 and Disha was called there by some 'powerful people'. It was against her wish but she still showed up at the party. Something wrong happened to Disha at the party and she returned to her place in Malad. She called up Sushant and told everything. Sushant told Rhea who in turn alerted the person who was at the party. By the time she reached Malad, Rohan Rai was present. And the next thing we know is that she died."

Raising his suspicion over Disha Salian's fiance, Rohan Rai, Nitesh Rane claimed, "Why is Rohan Rai absconding? I have the information that the 'powerful people' sent people to follow her and 'silence her'. She was talking too much. She was calling people on her way. People know about June 8 party. Rohan Rai came down after 25 minutes to see Disha's body. His role is suspicious. The next day Rohan called up friends saying Disha's funeral is on 9th night. The provisional post-mortem report is dated June 11 at Bhagwati Hospital, Borivali."

When asked if he has spoken to Rohan Rai personally, Nitesh Rane claimed, "Yes, I have. He has told me the scheme of events on June 8. I have told him that you don't need to be scared, I will give you protection but he is under so much pressure that he is absconding. He comes from a very normal background, came to this city to make a career in films. He told me there is a lot of pressure because I know so much, it is obvious. If she can call up Sushant, she will definitely inform her fiance Rohan Rai. CBI should summon Rohan."

Disha Salian allegedly fell from the 14th floor of a Malad highrise on June 8. Before her demise, Disha Salian was working with Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company Cornerstone which also managed Sushant Singh Rajput.