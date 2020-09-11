Disha Salian Death: Mumbai Police Changes Investigating Officer While CBI Probes Case?

The CBI investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death (on June 14) case is one of the major talking points in the country and the focus is now back on the Disha Salian's mysterious death on June 8. Sources suggest that the CBI has major clues in the Disha Salian death case.

Sources have informed that CBI is looking into Disha's link to Sushant's death and will focus on her mysterious death this week. With Republic TV investigating the coverup in the Disha Salian case, the sting operations reveal that the Mumbai Police has allegedly changed the probe officer and a new team has taken over the case. Sources claim that the probe officer has been changed for the second time in the Disha Salian case.

When asked about investigating Disha Salian's case, Vinod Kanavje said, "I was, earlier, but I am not now. It has been passed on to Rajane Sir."

Disha Salian fell from the 14th floor of a Malad highrise on June 8. There have been numerous theories doing the rounds on the incident, also a party held at the flat on the same day, allegedly attended by influential names.

Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh on Republic TV had claimed that Sushant had told his sister ‘they won’t leave me’ after hearing the news of Disha’s death.

As per sources from CBI, Sushant had contacted a lawyer after hearing about Disha’s death. The attendees of the party in question are also likely to be questioned. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation, investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case, is probing more links related to the death of his former talent manager Disha Salian. In the latest, the investigating agency called talent manager Uday Singh Gauri for questioning a few days back. He was Disha’s friend and also had spoken to SSR on June 13.

