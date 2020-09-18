'Disha Salian Had 2 Sets Of Injuries, Pre-fall And After-fall', Claims Forensic Expert

Just like the Sushant Singh Rajput case, more and more mysterious details have been emerging in the death of his former manager Disha Salian. While the Mumbai Police claimed that Disha jumped to her death, numerous theories about her being pushed down or falling while ‘escaping’ have been doing the rounds, along with 'proof', especially in light of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's explosive disclosures about what allegedly happened on June 8, and then till June 13. Now, a forensic expert has claimed that there were two sets of injuries on Disha Salian's body, one before the fall and another upon her fall, something that points to her alleged homicide.

Forensic expert on why Disha case could be homicide

Forensic expert Prof Dr Dinesh Rao on The Debate agreed with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) needed to hold cross-questioning with all the suspicious names like Rhea Chakraborty, Sandip Ssingh, among others in the Sushant case.

Dr Rao then added information about the Disha case, “One important information I would like to add, based on the pattern of injuries on Disha’s body, is that definitely there are two sets of injuries that I noticed. One set of injury is due to fall from height, and another set of injuries were before the fall, which needs to be investigated. And this definitely leads to possible homicide.”

The well-known expert continued, “Either she was assaulted or tortured, or that was the reason she might have tried to escape assault, can definitely be added up. Maybe resistance injury, that cannot be ruled out.”

Claims in Disha case

Previously, BJP leader Nitesh Rane had also raised several questions. He had questioned Mumbai Police changing the investigating officer in the Disha case, the fact that her CDR showed no calls for about five hours before her death and that she had called 100 before the death. He had also claimed she had called Sushant, who called Rhea, and then someone was sent to Disha’s house after that, before her death.

The leader has also written to Home Minister Amit Shah on protection for Disha’s fiance Rohan Rai, who is incommunicado at the moment, while questioning his role in late arrival to the spot, and funeral 'arrangements', and allegedly leaving for Mangaluru.

Disha Salian died after falling from the 14th floor building of a Malad highrise on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14. Names linked to both the cases are being probed by the CBI.

