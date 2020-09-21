Disha Salian-Rohan Rai's 'building security Changed; 7 Vehicles Had Come': Guard's Brother

In an explosive sting operation, Republic Media Network spoke to the brother of the security guard who was stationed outside Disha Salian's building on the night of June 8, who spoke about how all the old security guards of the building were forced to leave after the events of June 8-9th. "All the guards who have left after that day have not only left, they were forced to leave," said the brother of the security guard who was present on the night of Disha Salian's death.

"My brother was forced to go back to his village. On the third or fourth day, all the old guards were told to leave, they were made to leave for their villages and were told not to reveal anything. All entry pages were then removed. Pages from June 7, 8 and 9," he said. "A lot of parties happened in that flat. There are a lot of influential people there they do all sorts of things, everyone knows. The old guard has now run away. Everybody has been changed from June 9th-10th," he added.

Read: Disha Case: Rohan Rai's Friend Speaks Up; Describes What He Saw day Before, After She Died

Read: Disha Salian’s Friend Anshu Stays Mum On Last Contact, Refuses To Divulge Any Details

'CCTV footage, page records wiped out'

The person stung by Republic Media Network's Pradeep Bhandari also revealed that the CCTV footage of the building from the night of June 8 has been cleaned up and one cannot file a single page of entry records in the register as the diary has been tampered with.

"The CCTV footage was removed. You will not find a single page of an entry, any records in the register. The main rounder of the security team has himself confessed it, sir. I have his number too. Seven vehicles had come that day," he revealed.

Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The Mumbai Police had called it a 'suicide', though evidence and accounts have contested that claim, including Republic's own investigations, and also Nitesh Rane who has contended that Rohan Rai - the fiance of Disha Salian - knows the full real details of what happened on the night she died but has been missing since then. Rane insists that Rohan Rai must be summoned by the CBI for questioning.

Read: Disha Case: 'CCTV Footage Wiped, Diary Tampered, Security Replaced,' Says Guard's Brother

Read: Disha Case: 'Rohan Rai Named Powerful People In Front Of Me' Says Rane Revealing Last Call