Disha Salian-Sushant Singh Death Link: CBI Probes 'farmhouse Party', Say Sources

Along with the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also put its focus on Disha Salian's death. According to sources, CBI is currently probing a 'farmhouse party' which allegedly belongs to a Maharashtra politician.

Sources further reveal that the Central Bureau of Investigation is finding out who all attended the party and they believe that there could be answers to both Sushant and Disha's death link. Sources suggest that the CBI has probed many people last week to find the link between Sushant and Disha's death.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

While Mumbai Police that probed both the cases have remained mum on the alleged connection, sources claim that the former has changed the entire team probing Disha Salian's case.

Disha Salian case: Investigating officer says 'case passed on'; security guard stung

Amid reports of the CBI investigating Disha’s death, the security personnel at Disha Salian's building in a sting operation by Republic TV claimed that the Mumbai Police is looking at the case in a different style and new people are seen investigating the case. Moreover, Police inspector Vinod Kanavje was also stung by Republic TV and he was heard saying on tape that he is no longer the investigating officer on Disha Salian's case.

Sushant's talent manager's CDR shows calls to him and Rhea; punctures 'suicide theory'

Disha Salian death

Disha Salian fell from the 14th floor of a Malad highrise on June 8. Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh on Republic TV had claimed that Sushant had told his sister ‘they won’t leave me’ after hearing the news of Disha’s death.