"Disloyal To Country": Subramanian Swamy On Jinnah Marg Poster On JNU's Savarkar Road Sign

In a sharp criticism of the incident that took place in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has said that it is the height of being disloyal to one's nation. A road sign of VD Savarkar was defaced using black ink and a poster of Jinnah was pasted above it. Till now, there has been no response from the JNU administration on the miscreants who defaced the road sign that was placed on Sunday night.

Swamy said: "As far as JNU is concerned nothing is surprising. I was professor at IIT, JNU was just next door. In those days also there were anti-national activities been carried out so that there would be more people loyal to the Soviet Union and against Indian Democracy. They are being desperate because we have been fighting. Even Indira Gandhi praised Savarkar. Not only defacing Savarkar's name but putting Jinnah's poster, this is the height of being disloyal to the country, the law should catch these people and put them away."

Black ink thrown on JNU's new Savarkar Marg sign; 'Mohammad Ali Jinnah Marg' pasted

Controversy over a road sign

In yet another controversy in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday, black ink has been thrown on a campus road named V.D Savarkar Marg, and a pamphlet has been pasted above it that states - "Muhammad Ali Jinnah MARG". Earlier, on Sunday night (March 15), this road sign was erected in the Purvanchal area of the campus and was named after Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

However, students union President Aishe Ghosh took to Twitter on Monday night and posted a picture of the same road sign with 'BR Ambedkar' scribble on it, using white spray paint. She wrote that they cannot accept 'apologists and stooges of the British' and said that one should respect the man who gave the Constitution.

The overnight move to place a new road sign near Subansir Hostel irked the JNU Students Union but was lauded by the ABVP. Taking to Twitter JNU student's Union president who was also named by Delhi Police in the January 5 violence that rocked the campus, said that 'it' is a shame to the legacy of JNU'. The ABVP on the other side said that it is 'reminder of the sacrifices of Veer Savarkar'.

