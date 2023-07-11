Dispute Over Similar Names , Restaurant Operators Allegedly Abduct Dhaba Owner In Gurugram

In a dispute that arose over two restaurants having similar names, the operators of one of the restaurants allegedly abducted the other in the early hours of Monday, police here said.

The dhaba owner was later let off near Baluda village in Sohna by the alleged abductors, who are still absconding, they said.

According to police, there are two roadside dhabas on Sohna road in the Sector 49 area with one of them named 'Dhaba HR 26' and the other 'Dhaba HR 26 Special.' Beauty Saraswat, the wife of Dhaba operator Neeraj Sharma, the victim, said her husband also runs a cloud kitchen online by the name 'Dhaba HR 26 Special.' The wife in her complaint to police said her husband was threatened early Monday morning by people from the other restaurant to drop the name.

"Around 2 am on Monday, my husband Neeraj called from the hotel phone and told me that two people had come to our dhaba and asked him to stop using the name HR 26 because it was registered with them.

"Later they had a scuffle with him. My husband called me again and told me they were pressuring him to shut down his dhaba," Beauty said, according to police.

She said after the call her husband could not be reached as the two had abducted him and forced him to switch off his phone.

Police later found that the two men had released Neeraj Sharma around 4 am near Baluda village and decamped.

A police team reached the village and brought the dhaba operator to Gurugram.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown persons under sections 365 (kidnap) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 50 police station, police said.

A senior officer said that they are verifying the facts and will arrest the culprits soon