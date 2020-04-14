Dissatisfied With Lockdown Extension, 'migrant Workers' Gathered In Bandra: Mumbai Police

In their first statement with regrads to the chaos in Mumbai's Bandra area where thousands of people violated lockdown restrictions, the city police said that many of these people were 'migrant labourers' who were dissatisfied with the lockdown extension and wanted to go home.

The police said the 'migrant workers' were eager to go home after April 14, but were stranded in the city due to lockdown extension.

"A large number of people had gathered in Mumbai's Bandra station area on Tuesday evening. Most of these people were migrant labourers. They were dissatisfied with the lockdown extension, as they were eager to go back home. They put forth their demands in front of the administration," a police official stated.

The Mumbai police further added that the senior police officials reached the spot and spoke to them. The police also tried to provide them with ration, but some refused and demanded to be sent back to their hometowns.

"During the discussion, a part of the crowd went out of control. Due to chaos, police had to use force to disperse the crowd. The situation was later brought under control. We have posted policemen in the area, the situation is normal," the official added.

Chaos near Mumbai's Bandra station

Earlier in the day, thousands of 'migrant labourers' gathered outside a mosque near Bandra station in Mumbai. This was in total violation of the social distancing norms to be observed during the nationwide lockdown. The local administration had arranged ration for the 'migrant workers'. A few minutes later, the police personnel were seen dispersing the crowd. According to former AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan, this was a protest by the migrant workers against the extension of the nationwide lockdown, demanding permission to go back to their home state. However, as per sources, people crowded the spot because the distribution of food was poorly organised.

