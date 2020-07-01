Patna: District Court Suspended For 2 Days After 2 Lawyers Test COVID Positive

The District and Sessions Judge of Patna District Court, Rudra Prakash Mishra suspended the physical proceedings of the three District courts in Patna for the next 2 days after one of the practicing lawyers has tested positive. The court of Patna Sadar, Danapur, and Patna city shall remain suspended for sanitation work from July 1 and 2.

In an official notification, the District judge has stated that "one of the learned advocate Vijay Bhanu has been infected with Coronavirus and the court shall remain suspended from July 1 and 2 for sanitation work.The very urgent matter shall be heard from the virtual court proceeding,from the residence of the judicial officer ."

Secretary of the District Bar Association Sanjay Kumar Sinha has communicated the decision to suspended the court proceedings for the next two days to the lawyers.

He said, "Lawyers are expected not to come to visit court premises for the next two days as the court proceedings shall be suspended as our colleague have been infected with COVID-19 and no judges and clerical staffs would be visiting the courts . The decision has been taken after a directive from the inspecting judge of the Patna High court ."

It's for the first time that COVID-19 has reached the court premises affecting the court proceedings. So far 9744 positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Bihar, out of which 7544 cases have recovered and there are 2132 active positive cases in Bihar. In the last 24 hours in Bihar, 170 new positive cases were reported and 238 patients recovered. The total recovery rate in Bihar is 77 percent.

