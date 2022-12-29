Last Updated:

District Official Accused Of Molesting Woman, Arrested In Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi

A district administration official, who was accused of molesting a woman in his office, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on Wednesday

Written By
Press Trust Of India
UP

Image: PTI


A district administration official, who was accused of molesting a woman in his office, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on Wednesday, police said.  Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said an application was given at the 'One Stop Centre', located at the district headquarters, by a woman employee who accused the District Probation Officer of molestation.

An FIR was lodged in connection with the complaint at the Manjhanpur police station.  The police later arrested the accused, police said. 

READ | 8 hurt as van rams into truck in Uttar Pradesh due to dense fog
READ | In Uttar Pradesh, Church priest arrested for forced religious conversion in Rampur
READ | Uttar Pradesh activates administrative machinery to test Covid readiness, mock drills in all hospitals on Tuesday
READ | Uttar Pradesh: 90 sheep run over in freak accident in Balrampur
READ | Five members of a family die after fire breaks out in Uttar Pradesh's Mau

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT