DM Office Stenographer's House Looted In UP's Shamli; 3, Including Home Guard, Arrested

Two armed men barged into the house of the stenographer at Shamli district magistrate office and looted Rs 50,000 by holding his wife at gunpoint, officials said on Wednesday.

Police have arrested Arvind, a home guard, who was allegedly the mastermind behind the loot, and the two men who executed the crime, Jitendra and Rajnish.

The two armed men disguised themselves as salesmen and arrived at stenographer Ashutosh Singhal's house in Kaka Nagar under Kotwali police station limits on Tuesday. They then held his wife Seema at gun point and looted Rs 50,000, Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said.

However, the neighbours, who heard Seema's cries, rushed to their house and confronted Jitendra and Rajnish.

The duo was later handed over to the police, the SP said, adding the looted money was recovered.

During investigation, Jitendra and Rajnish revealed that they executed the loot at the behest of Arvind, who was later arrested, the SP said.

