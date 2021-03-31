DMK MP A Raja Denies Making Any 'defamatory Speech' Against CM EPS In Reply To EC Notice

Denying making any 'defamatory speech', DMK MP A Raja on Wednesday, blamed the BJP and Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami of taking his speech out of context. Replying to EC's notice regarding his remarks on EPS' mother, A Raja claimed he could not 'dream of bringing disrepute to women or motherhood'. The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to A Raja to his 'defamatory speech', earlier in the day.

A Raja stirs controversy, CM breaks down

On Saturday, Raja had stirred a controversy when he claimed that CM EPS was borne out of an 'illicit relationship' compared to Stalin, whose was born from a 'legitimate relation', while campaigning at Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni from where Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting. He had added that PM Modi had certified EPS as 'healthy' inspite of his 'premature birth' - presumably alluding to how EPS got the CM post from VK Sasikala. His comments were met with protests by AIADMK workers and a police complaint.

“While Stalin was born out of a legitimate relationship and through a normal delivery, Palaniswami was born out of an illicit relationship and through a premature delivery. And a doctor from Delhi – Prime Minister Modi – is giving a healthy certificate to this premature baby by holding his hand,” said Raja. The former Union Minister has been booked under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 294b (foul language in a public place) of IPC and Section 127 (Disturbances at election meetings) of the Representation of the People Act. READ | Ramiz Raja lauds Rishabh Pant & Hardik Pandya for fearless batting approach in decider

Reacting to Raja's remark, EPS broke down at a campaign in Thiruvotriyur, asking voters to punish DMK for their 'derogatory attitude to women'. In a choked voice, the Chief Minister said, “If a person who occupies the position of Chief Minister could be targeted in such an objectionable manner, what would be the condition of ordinary people. Just because I come from an ordinary family, I am being insulted this way. What kind of a situation our women and mothers would face if such people capture power?".