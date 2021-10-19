Doctor held on charges of domestic violence in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A doctor at a renowned hospital here has been arrested for allegedly thrashing his wife in southeast Delhi's East of Kailash, police said on Monday.

The police said they received information at 5.21 pm on Sunday, a senior police official said.

Dr Vineet Dhawan's wife Vibha (38) reported about domestic violence, the official said.

Accordingly, a preventive action was initiated against her husband and he was arrested, the police said. He is a doctor at a renowned hospital here.

The complainant had suffered some injuries and a report regarding the nature of injuries is still awaited from AIIMS Trauma Centre, the official said.

On receipt of the same, further legal sections will be decided, he added. PTI NIT SNE SNE

