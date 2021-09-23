Dombivali Rape Case: Minor Gang-raped At Multiple Locations For 9 Months; 24 Nabbed So Far

Another horrifying rape case was reported from Maharashtra, where a 14-year-old minor was brutally gang-raped by 29 men, over the course of nine months in the Dombivali district. A special investigation team has been constituted by Thane police officials to probe the matter. The police have been able to arrest 24 accused in the case and two minors were also detained. The Thane Police are on the lookout for the other three.

Dombivali Rape case: Minor raped by 29 men since January 2021

The Dombivali rape case came to light when the victim reached the Manpada Police Station on Wednesday, September 22 to report her ordeal, after which the police started the investigation. Since then, the police has nabbed 26 accused in the matter. As per the initial investigation, it was established that the main accused (her friend), had allegedly raped her in January and shot her video to blackmail her. The same video was circulated by him among his friends, who used the video to threaten her and rape her.

Later it was discovered that the main accused along with his friends allegedly gang-raped the minor at four-five different locations, over the period of nine months. They took the minor to several locations, including Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale and assaulted her.

The police have registered the cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against all the accused. The police have filed the case under the IPC section for rape, repeated rape, gang-rape, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

Sakinaka Rape case: 30-year-old victim succumbed to her injuries

Several instances of rape and crime against women have been reported in the past weeks in Maharashtra. The heinous Dombivali rape case comes a week after the brutal Sakinaka gang-rape case shook the nation's conscience.

The horrific incident took place in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area, where the woman was brutally raped and mutilated. The accused rapist also inserted a rod in her private parts, leaving her in a critical condition after which she succumb to her injuries. Following this heinous incident, the DCP and Additional Commissioner of Police ordered a thorough probe into the matter. The Mumbai Police arrested the accused identified as Mohan Chauhan. He was then booked under sections - 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the IPC.

Image: ANI/ Representative Image