Dombivli Gang Rape Case: Police Arrest Two More, Tally Of Accused Held Reaches 31

The Special Investigation Team probing the gang-rape of a 15-year-old minor in Thane's Dombivali arrested two more in connection with the heinous crime. With this, the police have held a total of 31 accused in association with the matter, including two minors. The victim had named 33 accused. The police had on Friday held two from the Navi Mumbai region. A total of 29 are now under police custody while two minors have been detained at a correctional home in Bhiwandi.

31 arrested so far, search on for remaining two

Additional Commissioner of Police Thane Police (East Region) Datta Karale said that the search for the other two accused in the matter is still on. "The search for the remaining two is still underway and our teams will surely nab them soon," Karale said.

The victim, a minor had knocked on the doors of the Manpada Police Station on September 22 and reported her ordeal, after which the police started the investigation.

Dombivli gang-rape case

As per the initial investigation, it was established that the main accused (victim's friend), had allegedly raped her in January and had shot a video, which he used in order to blackmail her. The same video was circulated by him among his friends, who used it to threaten her, and continued assaulting her physically.

Later, it was discovered that the main accused along with his friends allegedly gang-raped the minor at four to five different locations, over a span of nine months. They took the minor to multiple locations, including Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale and assaulted her.

Based on the girl's complaint, the Manpada Police at Dombivli had registered a case on Wednesday, September 22 against 33 accused under Indian Penal Code sections, 376 (rape), 376 (n) (repeated rape), 376 (d) (gang-rape), 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Image: REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE