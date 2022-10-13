'Don’t See This Happening Soon': SC Lawyer On Constitution Of Larger Bench In Hijab Row

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia on Thursday delivered a split verdict on a bunch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court's judgment upholding the ban on students wearing Hijab in Karnataka's educational institutions. Justice Gupta, who will retire on October 16, ruled in favour of dismissing the appeals against the Karnataka HC verdict, while Justice Dhulia held that wearing a Hijab is a matter of choice.

Reacting to this development in the Hijab row in India, Desh Ratan Nigam, a Supreme Court lawyer said that the pro-Hijab lawyers who were arguing in the HC on Hijab being essential practice in Islam or not, 'flip-flopped' in the apex court and went on to argue on the fundamental rights.

Speaking to Republic, Desh Ratan Nigam said, "The issue which the Solicitor General said was noted down by the Karnataka HC in its judgement, that it was not a natural protest (pro-Hijab protest) but an orchestrated, manufactured and started suddenly. Later we came to know that it was Campus Front of India (CFI) which was a part of it (protest)-- a part of a banned PFI also."

Since the matter was referred to a large bench of the SC after a split verdict, Nigam said, "Now it will all depend on when it is constituted, the larger bench could be a three-judge bench or it could be more. I don’t see this happening so soon because this requires complicated questions of facts and laws."

'Will Hijab supersede the books, is a very fundamental question': SC lawyer Desh Ratan Nigam

Adding further, Nigam said, "What Justice Dhulia noted was whether the Hijab was an essential practice of Islam or not, the High Court should not have gone into. But the fact remains that this was the argument addressed by the pro-Hijab lawyers in the court. It was not the court’s creation... In the Supreme Court, they (pro-Hijab lawyers) flip-flopped and went on to the fundamental rights."

"The education of a girl child- will Hijab supersede the Kitaab (book), is the very fundamental question," the SC lawyer told Republic. He further highlighted that Hijab was not banned, but was not allowed in the classroom.

Notably, on March 15, the Karnataka HC bench consisting of three judges, ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. The court's order came in response to a plea of students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam.