'Don't Think Rhea Will Appear Before ED, She Is Scared:' Bihar DGP On Actor's Summon

Lashing out at officials for not releasing IPS officer Vinay Tiwari yet, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has criticised the BMC and Mumbai Police for not adhering to the Supreme Court's order. Pandey remarked that Vinay Tiwari has been placed under 'house arrest' and not quarantined and informed that Patna IG has again written to the BMC demanding Tiwari's immediate release. Responding to ED's summon to Rhea Chakraborty, the Bihar DGP stated that he thinks the Bollywood actor will not appear before the investigating agency on Friday.

Speaking to Republic TV on Thursday, DGP Pandey said, "I don't think she will be present before the ED. Because she is scared that she will be caught and arrested. Since the beginning, she has been a suspect. The entire country is watching. But I am confident that now CBI has begun its probe and nothing will be spared."

Furthermore, he added, "I have not yet interacted with the team that went to Mumbai. Patna IG met them. I had sent a message to the Maharashtra DGP. I told him that Vinay Tiwari has been quarantined while he was only on a 3-day visit. I have not got any response. How will this country run? By a constitution or by the BMC's ego?"

"Even after the SC order which pulled up the Mumbai Police, Patna IG asked for Vinay Tiwari to be released but yet the did not. Even after that we have written to BMC officials but there has been no response.

I feel our officer has been put under House arrest. He has been held."

'This Is Wrong': Tiwari

Meanwhile, IPS officer Vinay Tiwari has condemned the 'wrongful' action by the officials in Mumbai. Tiwari, who has been sent to lead the Bihar Police's investigation in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, informed that there has been no response from Mumbai officials to the letter written by Patna IG on Monday. He added that the Bihar Police is waiting for a response to chalk out the further course.

Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, "It is wrong because I am officially on duty. Patna IG has written a letter to Maharashtra, addressing the issue. This is wrong as per the law. I haven't received any official communication from my seniors yet. We are waiting for a reply from officials in Mumbai to chalk out the further course."

Questions have also been raised on the timing of this move and why other officials from the 4-member Bihar police team were not put into quarantine upon arrival. The Maharashtra Home Minister scarpered when asked about the matter. The Mumbai police is facing unprecedented heat on account of the Bihar police's probe turning up details that are seeming conspicuous by their absence from the previous work done in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

'Legally examining'

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday while addressing a media briefing said that no politician's name came up during the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Speaking about the parallel probe in the case by Bihar Police and tussle between the two-state forces, he said that there is no question of non-cooperation and "we are legally examining whether they (Bihar Police) have jurisdiction or not in the case."

