Vandalism At Ambedkar's 'Rajgruha' Abode leaves Plants Strewn Pell-mell; Probe Ordered

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a probe after unidentified persons vandalized BR Ambedkar's premises 'Rajgruha' in Mumbai on Tuesday. CCTV cameras at the premises were also damaged. Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh urged the people not to gather near 'Rajgruha' as the police were already investigating the matter. He further said that he had directed the police officials to launch a probe and nab the accused.

CCTV footage from the erstwhile home of the Constitution's architect shows a person smashing flower pots in the compound before fleeing, the official said. Matunga police have registered an FIR in the incident. Located at Hindu Colony in Dadar, the two-storey heritage bungalow houses the Ambedkar Museum where Babasaheb's books, portrait, ashes and vessels are among the artifacts.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar condemned the attack on the 'Rajgruha' premises and called it a misdeed of anti-social mentality. Further, Ajit Pawar said that police were already investigating the matter and that De. B R Ambedkar's were deeply rooted in the society & could not be thwarted by efforts as such. The Deputy CM also urged the people to maintain peace and not fall prey to 'such anti-social forces'.

Dr. B.R Ambedkar's premises vandalised

Mumbai: Premises of Dr BR Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruha' was vandalised by unidentified persons, earlier today. CCTV cameras were also damaged. Police at the spot. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/mV7uuDCFCv — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

Dy CM Ajit Pawar condemns attack

भारतरत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांच्या मुंबईतील ऐतिहासिक महत्त्वाच्या ‘राजगृह’ निवासस्थानी झालेली तोडफोडीची घटना अत्यंत निषेधार्हं असून हे समाजविघातक विकृत मानसिकतेचं दुष्कृत्य आहे. राज्य शासनानं घटनेची गंभीर दखल घेतली असून पोलिसांनी तत्काळ घटनास्थळी पोहोचून तपासकार्य सुरू केलंय. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) July 8, 2020

महामानव डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकरांचे कार्य आणि विचार समाजमनात खोलवर रुजले आहेत. आपल्या सर्वांची त्यांच्यावर भक्कम श्रद्धा आहे, त्या श्रद्धेला कुणीही धक्का लावू शकत नाही. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) July 8, 2020

आरोपींना लवकरात लवकर शोधून त्यांच्यावर कठोर कारवाई करण्यात येईल. नागरिकांनी असं दुष्कृत्य करणाऱ्या समाजविघातक शक्तींच्या कुहेतूला बळी पडू नये. शांतता, संयम पाळावा, एकजूट कायम ठेवावी, असं नागरिकांना आवाहन आहे. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) July 8, 2020

Maha HM orders probe

दादर येथील 'राजगृह' या डॉ.आंबेडकरांच्या निवासस्थानावर काही अज्ञात व्यक्तींनी आज जो हल्ला केला तो निषेधार्थ आहे. याबाबत पोलिसांचा तत्परतेने तपास सुरु असून दोषींविरुद्ध कठोर कार्यवाही केली जाईल. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) July 7, 2020

