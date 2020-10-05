Dr Sudhir Gupta Was Asked 'aapka Naam Toh Nahi Dena Hai?'; Cited 'transparency' On Aug 22

‘Sources’ has been a common word during the Sushant Singh Rajput case, as many officials have not been willing to go on record with their statements. However, Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic panel of All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), who had recently allegedly claimed that Sushant had committed suicide, did not have qualms being credited for the information about the loopholes in Mumbai Police’s investigation when he spoke to Republic on August 22 in a tape that was broadcast on Monday. Leading the team that submitted the report of the forensic analysis of the death to the Central Bureau of Investigation, he had highlighted his ‘transparent work’ to be open to being named - a far cry from the selective leaks over the weekend following which he has not emerged despite his u-turn being highlighted.

Dr Sudhir Gupta had no qualms about being named in report

On August 22, Republic TV's Editor - Special Projects Prakash Singh was seeking details from Dr Sudhir Gupta about the AIIMS statement. The journalist was heard noting the statement as the doctor dictated and was heard saying in the tape, “The medical board will examine the reliability and content of the autopsy report.”

The former assumed that Dr Sudhir Gupta might not wish to be quoted officially as it was a big statement that he was going to make.

So he asked, “We don’t have to give your name anywhere right?” To his surprise, Dr Sudhir Gupta responded, “No, you can write. We do not have any objection. We are doing transparent work.”

What followed has become a huge talking point in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The doctor went on to claim that the crime scene was not 'forensically suitable for examination for credible evidence’ and that had it had been ‘contaminated’ or not intact. He also questioned the Mumbai Police in their hurry in filing the autopsy report and in 'declaring Sushant dead' by taking his body straight to the mortuary instead of the emergency ward

Here’s the text of the conversation:

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: I will have a look at it and also the loopholes in the autopsy report. Firstly, why was the autopsy done in such a hurry? Then, was any videography done?

Prakash Singh: The crime scene was not protected as well.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: That was a destruction of evidence.

Prakash Singh: Yes.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: I had never given permission to open the room of Sunanda Pushkar for 4 years.

Prakash Singh: Yes

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: After that, there had been a case of D.K. Ravi, IAS in Bangalore.

Prakash Singh: Yes, Yes.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: So I have clarified that...

Prakash Singh: Okay, please tell me...

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: The chairman of the medical board...

Prakash singh: Sir, let me write down.

--------------------------------------------

'Crime scene has been contaminated'

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: The crime scene is investigated by the forensic...

Prakash Singh: Yes.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: That has been done. I mean, that must have been done. So that report also.

Prakash Singh: so, which has been prepared of the crime scene, right?

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: yes, crime scene. And you can also add that, it's a surprise to see that the crime scene has not been kept intact. It has been contaminated.

Prakash Singh: AIIMS board is surprised to observe that the crime scene...

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: Was not kept intact. We cannot call it destruction. So, it has been contaminated and is not suitable for further examination with sanctity.

Prakash Singh: It was contaminated.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: and not forensically suitable for further...

Prakash Singh: and forensically?

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: not suitable for examination for credible forensic evidences.

--------------------------------------------

'He was taken directly to the mortuarty'

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: There is a rule of investigation. The police involved primarily, are not the final investigators. There is the Sessions court and the High Court after that. Then there is the Supreme Court. We can take the judgement of the Supreme Court as final. When a primary state police knows that there is any dispute and contest in demand, the High Court or state government can transfer it to a higher agency. So, till the time the case is not pulled down and settled by the judiciary, they have to keep all the evidences and places from where the body has been recovered intact. The closure can be opened only with the approval of the judiciary. Like in the case of Sunanda Pushkar...

Prakash Singh: When had the CBI written to the AIIMS board?

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: They have written to us yesterday.

Prakash Singh: Yesterday, which is the 21st?

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: 21.08.2020.

Prakash Singh: And examination of everything?

Dr Sudhir Gupta: It's written...It's therefore requested that a medical board of doctors of AIIMS in Delhi may please be constituted and deputed for visiting the place of occurrence in Mumbai at the earliest. Necessary medical papers related to death of SSR will be sent shortly... So we are waiting for them. After that, we will analyse it, find the loopholes...Why did they not mention time of death. The criteria is...He was declared dead in the flat only. He was taken directly to the mortuary, not in emergency. So how did they presume, he is dead, that requires an emergency medical revival situation. So it was that it's death at that time...After that, the timing of doing the autopsy is fixed.

Not just that, he had raised numerous questions on the Cooper Hospital panel that had compiled Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem in a WhatsApp conversation with Republic TV on August 11:

The panel of five doctors of Cooper conducted aoutpsy...only one is junior level forensic doctor...rest 4 are just medical officers. The panel must be of forensic specialist as per norms Who constituted medical board? Why medical board? What was justification for medical board...by police? What police was apprehended? Where is nail clips of Susant? Why preserved viscera? Is viscera report consistent with medical observation?

These two statements raise huge doubts over his recent ‘unofficial’ statement on behalf of AIIMS that Sushant had commited suicide.

