DRDO Sets A Record With Successful Final Trial Of NAG Missile

DRDO is setting new records in its pursuit to make Indian defence forces Atmnirbhar. DRDO successfully carried out the final trial of NAG Missile on Thursday morning at Pokharan. With this trial, DRDO has completed 13 successful launches in the last 40 days.

The successful trial of 3rd generation Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) NAG was carried out today on 22 Oct 2020 at 0645 hrs from the Pokhran range. The missile was integrated with the actual warhead and a tank target was kept at a designated range. This was launched from NAG Missile Carrier NAMICA. The missile hit the target accurately defeating the armour. ATGM NAG has been developed by DRDO to engage highly fortified enemy tanks in day and night conditions. The missile has “Fire & Forget” “Top Attack” capabilities with passive homing guidance to defeat all MBTs equipped with composite and reactive armour.

The NAG missile carrier NAMICA is a BMP II-based system with amphibious capability. With this final user trial, NAG will enter into the production phase. The missile will be produced by Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), whereas Ordinance Factory Medak will produce the NAMICA.

Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful trial of NAG Missile.

Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO, Dr. G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of DRDO, the Indian Army and Industry in bringing the missile up to the production phase.

Defence expert Brigadier Basant Ponwar said, "Missiles are another major ingredient in the Stand-off attack capabilities of our Forces. Indeed the DRDO has done an Outstanding job to giving us the NAG missile. Truely Atma Nirbhar."

Before the launch of NAG, India successfully test-fired the SANT anti-tank missile off the Odisha coast on October 19. The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has developed this missile for the Indian Air Force. This missile specialty is that it will be equipped with both post-launch lock-on and lock-on capability before launch. All tests of this missile were completed, and now the Air Force will be handed over to use once it is in full attack mode. Before SANT DRDO launched Nirbhaya cruise missile and Brahmos subsonic and hypersonic missiles subsequently last week.

Other Missiles successfully fired by DRDO are:

Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle 7 Sept

ABHYAS-High Speed Expendable Aerial Target 22 Sept

Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile 22 Sept

Night trial of strategic missile Prithvi II 23 Sept

Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos 30 Sep

Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile 1 Oct

Supersonic Shaurya strategic missile 3 Oct

Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo 5 Oct

Anti Radiation Missile 9 Oct

The successful test firings by DRDO have come at a time when India is pursuing China to disengage completely from all stand-off points along the LAC. India's enhanced strength with an added advantage of the Atmanirbhar warfare system is a strong booster for our defence forces.

