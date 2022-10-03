DRI Busts International Drugs Racket, Seizes Narcotics Worth Rs 2.36 Crore From Mumbai

On Monday morning, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted an International smuggling racket in a multi-agency coordinated operation across three states and seized hydroponic weed and narcotics valued at Rs 2.3 crore. According to sources, the DRI has further arrested two persons in connection with the case.

According to DRI officials, based on specific intelligence received, officers of DRI Mumbai seized 3.5 kgs of Hydroponic Weed from a US-origin postal consignment fabricated as ‘food items’ at the Mumbai Foreign Post Office. The said consignment was consigned to Hyderabad, Telangana.

According to a DRI official, "A detailed investigation revealed that the cartel operated from different states and the consignment was to be exchanged in Delhi instead of sending to Hyderabad at the consignee address. As the surveillance was kept, two persons including the mastermind of the cartel were arrested in Hyderabad."

After the investigation, DRI officials further revealed the use of the dark web in placing orders from the US and the use of cryptocurrency in making payments for the same. The agency said that a total of 5.3 Kg of ganja (hydroponic weed) having a value of Rs 2.36 crores in the illicit market has been recovered and seized in this case including 1.8 kg seized from Delhi. Further investigation is in progress.